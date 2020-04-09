On Thursday (April 9th), the five remaining MasterChef stars enter the kitchen in a bid to earn their place on the finale.
Each one of them has to create the perfect culinary dish and impress guest judges Grace Dent, William Sitwell, Jay Rayner and Jimi Famurewa.
One of the amateur chefs taking part in the 2020 series is Sandy Tang who swapped her tech career to become an amateur chef.
So, here’s everything you need to know about Sandy, including age, career and Instagram!
Meet MasterChef’s Sandy
Sandy is a 24-year-old technology consultant who lives in Reading.
The MasterChef star moved to the UK from Macau at the age of 13 when she could hardly speak English. In 2017, she graduated in Electronics Engineering and joined Huawei as a graduate engineer.
But that wasn’t enough for the young chef as she was after more challenges in her career. At the age of 23, she started working for the digital consultancy firm Accenture as a technology consultant.
And at the age of 24, she decided to challenge herself further and join MasterChef. Well, her hard work has clearly paid off!
Find Sandy on Instagram
You can follow Sandy’s Instagram profile @sandytangst where the amateur chef’s account has had a significant boost in her follower count.
She has more than 783 followers at the time of publication. On her profile, you can find plenty of recipes ranging from delicious cakes to Asian-inspired dishes.
Can't believe I had the honour to cook such a delicate dish by @tom_kitchin , who was awarded his first Michelin star at the age of 29. Truly an inspiring figure to me. Seabuckthorn jelly layered panna cotta, poached apples, marshmallows, apple sorbet and a Seabuckthorn consommé. "This is the most difficult dish that we have here today, and I'm absolutely delighted with what you have given me." As someone who studied electronic engineering, the moment that they handed a new recipe to me feels very much like a laboratory assignment 😂 (I digged out my third year lab sheet the other day was like wtf) you have this PhD teaching assistant looking after 20 of your group so attention is limited but you just got to read the recipe again and again, some common sense is also required. Execution is one thing in the kitchen that comes with years of practice, but what's truly irreplaceable (aka value adding) is the creativity and intelligence from those who can design such a simple yet elegant dish; hats off to Tom and @chefchris86 for this experience 👏👏 @johntorodecooks and @greggawallace , thank you so much as always. #masterchef2020 #foodies #tomkitchin #michelinstar #finedining #masterchef #londonfoodie #hongkongfoodie #美食博主 #唯愛與美食不可辜負
