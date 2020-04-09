Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

On Thursday (April 9th), the five remaining MasterChef stars enter the kitchen in a bid to earn their place on the finale.

Each one of them has to create the perfect culinary dish and impress guest judges Grace Dent, William Sitwell, Jay Rayner and Jimi Famurewa.

One of the amateur chefs taking part in the 2020 series is Sandy Tang who swapped her tech career to become an amateur chef.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Sandy, including age, career and Instagram!

Meet MasterChef’s Sandy

Sandy is a 24-year-old technology consultant who lives in Reading.

The MasterChef star moved to the UK from Macau at the age of 13 when she could hardly speak English. In 2017, she graduated in Electronics Engineering and joined Huawei as a graduate engineer.

But that wasn’t enough for the young chef as she was after more challenges in her career. At the age of 23, she started working for the digital consultancy firm Accenture as a technology consultant.

And at the age of 24, she decided to challenge herself further and join MasterChef. Well, her hard work has clearly paid off!

Find Sandy on Instagram

You can follow Sandy’s Instagram profile @sandytangst where the amateur chef’s account has had a significant boost in her follower count.

She has more than 783 followers at the time of publication. On her profile, you can find plenty of recipes ranging from delicious cakes to Asian-inspired dishes.

