See Angela Hartnett's hotel and restaurant: Best Home Cook judge has an empire!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Britain’s Best Home Cook is back on BBC One for a second year running. The show received a fair deal of slack when it began airing with some viewers dubbing it a rip off of The Great British Bake Off.

Judging the show is the queen of home cooking Mary Berry, fruit and veg specialist Chris Bavin and world-renowned Italian chef Angela Hartnett.

Angela Hartnett was a new addition to BBC’s Best Home Cook in 2020. The series kicked off for the second time on Thursday, January 2nd at 8 pm.

Let’s take a look at the fiery-haired chef’s empire – she’s got restaurants and hotels all over!

Angela Harnett: Hotel

Set in the stunning scenery of The New Forest, Angela runs a relaxed Italian restaurant – Hartnett Holder & Co.

The restaurant is within the Lime Wood Hotel which offers retreats and spa facilities as well as the restaurant and rooms.

According to Companies House, Angela is a Director of Lime Wood Group Limited and has been since 2015.

HERE THEY ARE: Meet the Best Home Cook 2020 semi-finalists: Four contestants remain!

Which restaurants does Angela run?

As well as the restaurant within the Lime Wood Hotel, Angela has a restaurant based in London, too.

Murano London is a Michelin starred Italian restaurant located in Mayfair.

Take a look at the Murano London Easter Lunch Menu online which includes brown bread ice cream and creme fraiche arctic roll!

Angela also owns Cafe Murano which has four locations across London.

Does Angela cook in her own restaurants?

Yes! Angela cooks at Hartnett Holder & Co. alongside chef Luke Holder.

We can’t imagine that the world-famous chef spreads herself over all over her foodie locations, however, she does cook at the New Forest hotel according to the Lime Wood website.

South African born Sam Williams is the Group Executive Chef at Cafe Murano.

SEE ALSO: Where is Best Home Cook filmed? Can viewers visit the house?

WATCH BEST HOME COOK FROM THURSDAY, JANUARY 2ND 2020 AT 8 PM ON BBC ONE.