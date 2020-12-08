Who is Serhat Ahmet? Meet the Antiques Roadshow dealer on Instagram!











Serhat Ahmet regularly appears as an Antiques Roadshow dealer. Viewers want to get to know him a little better – here’s his Instagram!

He is amongst the experts and dealers seen examining and valuing antiques and collectables on the BBC series.

Some items that are brought in are worth a fortune, while others are worthless – but Serhat uses his knowledge to decide if it’s worth anything.

So who is Serhat Ahmet? Antiques aside, let’s get to know him personally!

Who is Serhat Ahmet?

Serhat is an antiques dealer, specialising in European porcelain.

He worked in the family antiques business for 25 years, before deciding to set up his own in 2013.

He has a shop in London and is a regular exhibitor at arts and antiques fairs BADA and LAPADA.

When he’s not busy with antiques, Serhat is usually at the gym practising his passion for mixed martial arts.

Serhat Ahmet on Antiques Roadshow

He joined in 2018 as a 2nd generation ceramics and glass specialist.

Serhat’s particular specialism is the period between 1720 to 1935.

Serhat’s dream find was a Meissen Böttger stoneware figure dating from 1710-13. It was from the Commedia dell’arte – the last one to come onto the open market fetched £274,500!

In another time, he valued an Art Nouveau Satsuma-style vase at £600-800.

A big #AntiquesRoadshow welcome to our new ceramics expert Serhat Ahmet and he’s valued this rare and beautiful Art Nouveau Satsuma-style vase between £600-800 🏺 pic.twitter.com/zdGOWimS9x — Antiques Roadshow (@BBC_ARoadshow) April 14, 2019

Serhat on Instagram

He usually posts pictures of his latest antiques being sold at his shop.

Serhat Ahmet Antiques is a fine European Porcelain store which he is clearly very proud of – as shown on Instagram.

The Antiques Roadshow specialist also shares some behind-the-scenes when filming for the series, such as at the National Trust’s Castle Ward.

