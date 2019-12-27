Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne has left viewers in horror after making a shocking confession on a television programme.

Sharon made an appearance on BBC‘s Christmas special of Would I Lie To You? yesterday (December 26th) where she said she asked her assistant to go into open fire to save artwork at her house.

Naturally, viewers at home were shocked at Sharon’s revelation as they couldn’t believe the media personality would go that far for some paintings!

Here’s what exactly Sharon said about the fire accident as well as how people on social media have reacted to her candid confession.

What happened on Would I Lie to You?

One night Sharon and her husband Ozzy had woken up to a fire at their living room after forgetting a burning candle. Sharon’s husband went to check the fire when his arm and half of his hair caught fire.

Sharon said that her PA was asleep when the fire accident had started. She woke her assistant up and asked him to save her precious artwork before its gets damaged.

What was so shocking about Sharon Osbourne’s confession?

Sharon said that her assistant refused to get into the open fire for the paintings – and sacked him for that!

“How very dare you,” Sharon told her PA who refused to go into open fire. “You work here and you get more paintings out right now.”

She went on to reveal that she even took his fire mask, saying: “I took the mask and I put it on my dog. After this terrible night he was not talking to me. Ozzy and I were recounting everything and we were laughing and laughing. He goes, ‘I don’t see what is funny about any of this. I think I’m going to have damaged lungs’.”

Sharon added: “I said, ‘If you don’t think that’s funny, do you think this is funny? You’re fired’.”

How did people react on social media?

Naturally, many people took to Twitter to share how shocked they were about Sharon’s revelation.

One viewer wrote:

In the spirit of Christmas, Sharon Osbourne has just outed herself as a truly terrible person in Would I Lie To You. Classic.

“Absolutely horrified when I saw this on TV,” another one said. “Will never look at Sharon Osbourne the same way after this.”