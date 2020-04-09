University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Great British Menu headed across the Irish Sea this week for the Northern Ireland heats. They kicked off on Wednesday, April 8th and saw four new chefs battle it out for a banquet spot.

Londonderry chef Shauna Froydenlund impressed viewers in her first round, and it’s hardly a surprise given her track record in Michelin-starred kitchens!

So, who is Shauna Froydenlund? We did some digging to find out more about the Great British Menu 2020 contestant and her chef hubby Mark.

Meet chef Shauna

Fans of Great British Menu might recognise Shauna Froydenlund, as the Irish chef has appeared in the competition before, back in 2018.

Shauna – born in Londonderry but now living in London, England – is currently the joint chef patron and business partner of Marcus. This is Marcus Wareing’s (AKA the judge on MasterChef: The Professionals) Michelin-starred restaurant.

It’s not surprising that Shauna ended up cooking, as her dad was also in the business. It’s where Shauna first got her start, as at the age of 15, she began to work for her dad and quickly realised her passion.

Shauna then went on to study at Sheffield Hallam University, where GBM contestant Sally Abé also went, before landing a placement at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant Pétrus.

SEE ALSO: Great British Menu’s Sally Abé is married to a Michelin-starred chef!

Who is Shauna’s chef husband?

Shauna is married to her co-chef patron at Marcus, Mark Froydenlund. They met while working for Marcus Wareing and have been together ever since.

Great British Menu fans might remember Mark, as he has competed in a couple of series over the past decade. Mark made it to the banquet in 2016.

Mark and Shauna have a 2-year-old daughter.

The couple also has a joint Twitter account, where they tweet about their work as chefs. You can catch them @thefroydenlunds.

Shauna Froydenlund on Great British Menu

Shauna made it through the first rounds with her starter and fish course, however the veteran chef judge for the week, Tom Aikens, scored harshly.

As Shauna has racked up many fans online, some took to Twitter to share their disbelief she was scored just a 7 for her fish course.

Here’s hoping Shauna can pull it out of the bag for the mains and desserts, and sail through to the judges chamber!

SCOTTISH STAR : Meet Great British Menu chef Roberta Hall on Instagram

JUSTICE FOR SHAUNA #greatbritishmenu — Ariadne Griffin 🦋 (@Ariadne_Griffin) April 8, 2020

Follow Shauna on Instagram

To keep up to date with the latest on Shauna, be sure to follow her on Instagram.

While Shauna does have her own solo Instagram under the handle @scaithness2, she also has a joint account with Mark, like on Twitter.

Find them @thefroydenlunds.

WATCH GREAT BRITISH MENU WED, THURS, FRI AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK