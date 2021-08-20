Shop Well For Less: How to buy baby skin primer - fans react to product!











Shop Well For Less has been helping viewers save money and keep their spending habits down. They recently loved the baby skin primer.

The BBC series shows Joanna Page and Melanie Sykes paying visits to families and couples around the UK, where they swap their habits.

Essentially, the aim is to save them some cash. A recent product which was advertised on the advice series is a baby skin primer, and fans adored it.

Reality Titbit looked into what the product aims to do for the skin and where viewers can buy it. We also found out what Charlotte thought…

Charlotte reacts to baby skin primer

Charlotte was given swaps around her house, from a different shampoo, to a completely new primer, but was not told which products were swapped.

Her primer was actually swapped, which the Shop Well For Less star knew straight away. She said it didn’t feel like her usual make-up product.

Describing the primer as “greasy”, she then said she was impressed with how it glided onto her face.

At the episode finale, it was revealed that the make-up item was Maybelline’s Baby Skin Primer, and she accepted it as a swap.

Charlotte said: “It was better than my normal primer, I absolutely love it.”

How to buy Shop Well For Less primer

You can buy the Baby Skin Primer at Boots, Look Fantastic, or Amazon.

If you are buying online and not in store, you can go on the Boots website and search for ‘Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer‘.

This should bring up the product, which you can select and add to basket. Currently, Maybelline are doing 3 for 2 on products including the primer!

The 22ml bottle aims to leave skin moisturised and can be applied with fingertips to smooth out fine lines, wrinkles or large pores.

Once you have added the item to your basket, you can enter your payment and delivery details, and voila! It should be on its way to you.

How much does the skin primer cost?

£7.99

The primer will set you back just under £8. This is cheaper than Charlotte’s usual primer, and is more affordable than a designer brand primer.

If you buy online, delivery is £3.50, or free when you spend £25 or more. But if you need the primer pronto, you can pay £4.95 for next day delivery.

