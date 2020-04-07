Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

BBC Two has brought back Your Home Made Perfect for series 2 in 2020.

After a successful first run, presenter Angela Scanlon has returned to offer a much-needed home makeover to UK families, using the help of architects Robert Jamison and Laura Jane Clark.

In episode 1 (Tuesday, April 7th), Silvia and Julian had the opportunity to renovate their family house in Brighton.

So let’s meet the stars from Your Home Made Perfect and get to know them!

Meet Silvia and Julian Robert

The first episode of Your Home Made Perfect introduced Silvia, Julian and their 20-year-old son Frankie. The family is based on the South Coast of England, near Brighton and lives in a 1940-built bungalow.

Silvia works as a learning mentor at Brunswick Primary School in Hove.

Meet Julian and Sylvia, a couple with a house in need of a renovation, will their issue be resolved? The brand new series of #YourHomeMadePerfect starts TONIGHT, @BBCTwo at 8pm, don't miss it! 😃 pic.twitter.com/WIOyp2ORls — Your Home Made Perfect (@MadePerfectTV) April 7, 2020

Silvia and Julian on Your Home Made Perfect

Silvia and Julian have been dreaming to give their small bungalow a makeover for a long time. Some of their best features in the house have been unused.

These include a lovely garden that they don’t have a view to and their hall which feels cramped by a large staircase.

But thanks to Your Home Made Perfect, Silvia and Julian were to give their home a completely new look and give more emphasis on its natural features.

