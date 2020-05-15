Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The ‘Veteran Street’ episode of DIY SOS has been one of their most watched, if not the most watched episode to date. This is not just because it features HRH Prince William and Prince Harry joining the construction team, but the project was one of their biggest and most moving.

The episode originally aired on November 8th, 2017 but has been one of the go-to episodes to repeat as it did last night (Thursday, May 14th).

As it was recorded years ago, many viewers have sought updates on the veterans.

So, where is Simon Flores now? Find out what happened to him on DIY SOS and where he is in 2020.

Who is Simon Flores?

Simon Flores, 40, is a British Army veteran who was the last to move into veterans’ village in Manchester.

The single dad was on his second tour of Iraq 13 in 2006 when the patrol vehicle he was travelling in was hit by an IED and his foot was blown off. It took a rescue team 30 minutes to reach Simon and his driver. They were treated at a field hospital, however the damage was too great and Simon lost his foot and lower leg.

Simon’s heroic actions earned him a special military honour and he was mentioned in dispatches.

He continued to serve in the army, working at a desk job, however Simon was medically discharged from the army just six years after the incident. This forced him to rely on benefits to support his kids and they had to move into rundown council accommodation that was not adapted to cater for his needs.

Simon Flores on DIY SOS

Simon needed space for himself and his three children, Lilly-Anne, Damaso and Kobi. Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team wanted to make sure the house was suited to Simon’s needs but also a fun space for the kids.

Upon receiving the keys to his new property – which had been renovated with a £3.5 million budget – Simon was moved to tears. He told the team of volunteers:

You have turned this house into a dream house for me and my children. You don’t know me and I don’t know you – for you to volunteer to do all this for me and my children is amazing. I never thought there were that many people out there willing to do this stuff for me and other veterans.

When he went inside, Simon said: “The houses are beautiful. It’s like a dream come true.”

Update: Where is Simon Flores now?

The Flores family are still living in the veterans’ village in their home designed by the DIY SOS team.

From the looks of Simon’s Facebook profile, he is pursuing his dreams of being an athlete and powerlifter. He is now competing in powerlifting/Strongman competitions. You can listen to Simon speak about his goals for 2020 in this interview.

Currently, Simon is homeschooling his kids amidst the coronavirus pandemic. And his veterans’ village home doesn’t half look a bad place to be quarantined with all that gorgeous space!

