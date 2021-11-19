Who is Simon Gregson's wife and why is he on First Dates in 2021?











The BBC’s annual extravaganza for Children In Need takes place on Friday, November 19th, 2021. Each year, the British public raises money for disadvantaged children across the country. The organisation writes on its website: “We fund local charities and projects who help remove the barriers that are facing children and young people, so that they can thrive“.

Many celebrities are taking part in all sorts of events to do with Children In Need including Laura Whitmore, Professor Green, Paddy McGuinness and more. Simon Gregson is also appearing on the BBC show, so let’s find out more about the actor – specifically if he has a wife!

Who is Simon Gregson?

Simon Gregson is best known for appearing as Steve McDonald on ITV’s Coronation Street. The actor has been playing the role of Simon for over three decades in 2021.

Simon was born Simon Alan Gregory on October 2nd, 1974 and he was just 15 years old. Speaking of how he got onto the show, Simon said in 2020: “We just went along for a laugh and to see the TV people and two weeks later I got the job.”

The Corrie star is set to follow in the footsteps of his on-screen mum, Beverly Callard, and will appear on the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity alongside David Ginola, Frankie Bridge, Danny Miller and more.

Meet Simon Gregson’s wife

Simon has been married to wife Emma Gleave since 2010.

The couple has three children together, Alfie, 14, Harry, 12, and Henry Teddy, 5.

Emma can be found on Instagram with 1.5k followers @emmagleavage. By the looks of her account, Emma is a huge lover of the festive season. Speaking of his wife in 2020, Simon said: “My wife, Emma, is absolutely Christmas mad, we had seven trees in the house last year.“

Simon’s First Date with Charlie Brooks

Although Simon is married to his wife, Emma, he’s appearing on Children In Need in 2021 where he goes on a first date with Eastenders’ Charlie Brooks.

Charlie will play her character of Janine Butcher and Simon will be in the role of Steve McDonald.

As per Birmingham Live, “…the First Dates soap crossover special will see Janine decide to enlist the help of Channel 4’s hit dating show to help her in her search for ‘The One’.“

