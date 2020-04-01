Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The competition on MasterChef is heating up as the amateur chefs try to get closer to becoming the champion this year.

During the knockout week, the remaining contestants had the chance to cook in a professional kitchen and prove their skills to judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

On Wednesday’s episode (April 1st), the BBC stars entered the WOOD restaurant – a chain opened by ex-MasterChef champion Simon Wood.

So, here’s the restaurant featured on MasterChef – plus location and prices!

Simon Wood’s restaurant

After winning MasterChef in 2015, Simon Wood has gone on to open his own chain of restaurants across the UK called the WOOD restaurants.

Within a year of its grand opening, the Manchester one received recognition from the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland.

Simon also scooped two AA rosettes for culinary excellence.

The WOOD restaurant: Locations and prices

The restaurants are based in three cities – Manchester, Chester and Cheltenham.

The Manchester one is located at the heart of its city centre on Jack Rosenthal Street in First Street. For more information on how to get there and prices, head to the WOOD restaurant‘s website.

By the looks of the chain’s menu, the prices are quite affordable with 2 courses for £22.50, while 3 courses cost £27.50.

