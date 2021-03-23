Who is Siobhan on Interior Design Masters? Instagram and home explored!











Siobhan has become a fan favourite as she showcases her colourful skills on the BBC series. Who is the Interior Design Masters star?

The colour-loving designer has gone head-to-head against hopeful contestants, who are hoping to be crowned the series 2 champion.

With the final due to air tonight, viewers are hoping to get a sneak peek of Siobhan’s art deco home, plus have a scroll through her Instagram.

Let’s get to know Siobhan from Interior Design Masters properly, and see what else she does when she isn’t busy designing…

Who is Siobhan on Interior Design Masters?

Siobhan is an NHS communications boss and designer from West Yorkshire.

She has made it to the final, having studied fashion and accessories in the ’90s, and loves colours, fabrics, patterns, and textures.

The 42-year-old contestant is also a milliner – someone who makes hats – lives with lawyer and husband Nick Wilson, 47.

She met Nick in 2008 via a dating site made specifically for professionals.

Siobhan Murphy: Inside her home

Siobhan lives in an unique-looking art deco home in Castleford.

Covered in colour – which is usually demonstrated through her designs and outfits – the furniture and wallpaper is the opposite of plain.

Earlier this year, Siobhan made use of the lockdown by completely transforming her home with bright colours, such as pinks and greens.

The large 1930s property might give off a simple look on the outside, but transports you to a world of happiness inside!

Siobhan has lived at the house since August 2019, and has been transforming the place ever since.

Meet Siobhan Murphy on Instagram

Just like her designs, Siobhan’s Instagram is a bright page of colour.

From a sparkle here to becoming besties with Alan Carr there, follow the contestant for all your Interior Design Masters behind the scenes pics.

And oh no, she doesn’t have a normal landline – but a lipstick phone!

Siobhan also advocates for curvy bodies, and regularly uses hashtags such as #plussizequeen and curvefashion.

Basically, if you want a glimpse of her zebra wallpaper and incredible retro bedroom, then her Instagram is the place to browse.

