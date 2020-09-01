There’s a brand new docuseries coming to BBC One this September which is the perfect blend of Dr. Pimple Popper and Skin Decision.

If you’re a fan of medical reality shows, then BBC’s Skin is perfect for you.

The series launched to BBC iPlayer on Sunday, August 30th to then come to BBC One from Tuesday, September 1st. Two episodes will air back-to-back every Tuesday night from 10:45 pm, so buckle in for a double bill.

First up in episode 1 (September 1st) is the inspirational Amy, who was seeking treatment for her port wine stain birthmark. Find out about Amy here, her work as an ambassador, and updates on her treatment!

Who is Amy?

Amy is a beauty influencer and make up model featured on BBC’s Skin. She is also a charity ambassador for Birthmark Support Group UK.

Amy landed this role after her no-make up selfie went viral on Instagram. Amy is also known for creating YouTube videos of make up tutorials.

When appearing on the show, Amy wanted to seek out her medical options to reduce the redness of her birthmark. She explained: “Over time it has got darker. I just want to find advice.”

Amy’s treatment on BBC’s Skin

Amy’s treatment was overseen by Dr. Tim Clayton, a dermatologist who is based in Manchester.

When Amy was 6 months old, she started undergoing laser treatments for her port wine stain birthmark. She had three a year until she was around 10 years old. In the consultation, Amy explained to Dr. Tim that she hadn’t had laser treatments for over 15 years. This means it is likely Amy is around 25 or 26 years old.

Amy’s treatment plan with Dr. Tim was 6 sessions of vascular selective laser over the course of a year. The episode concluded showing the results of just 2 laser sessions, so we went hunting on Instagram to get some more updates on Amy.

We found that Amy’s first laser treatment with Dr. Tim was in January 2020, which is when Skin must have been filmed for the BBC.

Instagram updates on Amy

Amy has already posted numerous times about her laser treatment, but only revealed to her followers that it was for the BBC on Tuesday, August 25th.

Amy wrote in an Instagram post about Skin:

All that laser treatment I had being having a couple of months ago was all secretly filmed as part of a BBC documentary! … I think there was a few tears but I hope to do you all proud!

You can join Amy’s following of over 5,300 on Instagram @amyelsegood.

