Dragons’ Den has returned for a special edition to get us through the remaining lockdown period.

Comedian Joe Lycett is narrating the BBC programme which looks at some of the most memorable inventions in a series called Dragons’ Den: Best Ever Pitches.

Sunday’s instalment (June 7th) brought back Skinny Tan’s creators Kate Cotton and Louise Ferguson – the ladies behind the tanning product which first saw success in Australia.

So, where are Kate and Louise now? Let’s find out how successful their tanning brand is in 2020!

Meet Kate and Louise

Kate and Louise are inventors from Essex. In the series, they said they spent 10 years in Australia but wanted to return to their homeland and extend their business.

Kate and Louise launched Skinny Tan in 2012 while they were on maternity leave and made £600,000 worth of sales by their appearance on Dragons’ Den.

According to Kate’s LinkedIn profile, she studied Psychology and Sociology and worked for a skincare brand.

Louise graduated in Anthropology (BA and MA) from the University of Cambridge and landed a few marketing and copywriting gigs in Australia before the launch of Skinny Tan.

Kate and Louise’s Skinny Tan

Kate and Louise decided to use the investment of Pierce Linney and Kelly Hoppen to extend their brand.

According to Louise‘s LinkedIn, the skincare company InnovaDerma bought a controlling share in Skinny Tan which took the tanning product to a whole new level.

After its extension, Skinny Tan became one of the fastest-selling tanning products in the UK.

Where are Kate and Louise now?

Louise and Kate are still closely involved with Skinny Tan. Louise is the marketing manager of the firm where she works on strategies and brand awareness.

In an interview for The Carousel in April 2020, Kate and Louise revealed that they plan to extend to Spain and South Africa next. They said:

We plan to just keep going with our mission to rid the world of bright orange Oompa Loompas and help women with cellulite feel better about their bodies.

