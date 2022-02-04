Dragons’ Den: SmileTime teeth whitening kit price will leave you grinning











Dragons’ Den is back in 2022 with a brand new season and a brand new Dragon! Steven Bartlett joined the Den for series 19 and the founder of Social Chain has been keen to get involved in some of the businesses pitched on the show so far.

Series 19 episode 5 saw some very interesting companies brave their way into the Den. Hard seltzer brand, Berczy, escape rooms brand Timescape and SmileTime’s teeth whitening kit were all featured. So, let’s find out more about SmileTime, including how much customers can bag themselves a kit for…

SmileTime appears on Dragons Den

February 3rd, 2022 saw Dragons’ Den series 19 episode 5 air on BBC One.

Natalie Quail pitched her teeth whitening brand, SmileTime, to the Dragons and she was looking for a £50k investment for a 2% share in her company.

The teeth whitening brand owner certainly impressed the judges when she revealed that she’d made over £1 million in the last year.

Two Dragons invested in the oral care company

Given Natalie’s success so far with SmileTime, she grabbed the attention of not one but two Dragons.

Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman offered her £50,000 for a 20% share in the business.

Given Touker’s experience in dental cosmetics, he invested in Buddies Toothpaste in 2019, and Steven’s in social media, Natalie was given an offer she couldn’t turn down.

SmileTime teeth whitening kit cost explored

As per the SmileTime website, the brand has “whitened over 1 million teeth in over 15 countries worldwide since our launch in 2019“.

And it’s no wonder as the home whitening kit comes in at an affordable price of just under £40.

Bag yourself a teeth whitening kit online here which is said to deliver results in under a week. The kit includes six applications of teeth whitening gel, a mouth tray, an LED light, a results chart and an instruction card.

The brand also features sustainable bamboo toothbrushes, a pack of three costs £5.99. Charcoal teeth whitening powder, electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening strips are also available to buy on SmileTime’s website.

