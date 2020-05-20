Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Viewers at home will be delighted to know that Springwatch is still going ahead despite the coronavirus crisis.

The BBC Two programme is back for a new series in 2020, bringing the best of UK’s wildlife and beauty spots.

While the series normally require between 50 to 100 cameras to capture animals during different seasons, this time presenters broadcast live from locations near their homes.

So, when does Springwatch start? Here are a confirmed start date and episode guide for the 2020 series!

Springwatch: Start date and episode guide

The 2020 series of Springwatch start on Tuesday, May 26th at 8 pm on BBC Two.

According to BBC TV listings, the programme will air for three weeks, every weekday from Tuesday to Friday in the same timeslot.

The final episode of this year’s edition is expected to air on Friday, June 12th.

Springwatch is BACK! 🌿🌸 In a time where many of us have slowed right down, nature is in full bloom! We're back for 2020 with a host of familiar faces, exciting new wildlife stories, and nature from your doorstep! 🦊🌼 Join us from Tuesday 26th May on @bbctwo 💚 pic.twitter.com/T1vAZeAA3n — BBC Springwatch (@BBCSpringwatch) May 15, 2020

There’s more Springwatch online

In addition to the regular series on Tuesday evenings, Springwatch also brings special editions across its social media channels.

Starting from Tuesday, May 19th, presenter Hannah Stitfall broadcasts live with breaking news and photos and videos sent by viewers. You can catch Hannah from Springwatch’s Facebook page every day at 9 am and 5 pm until Friday, May 22nd.

On Facebook, you can also watch Chris Packham and his stepdaughter and zoologist Megan McCubbin tune live at 12 pm for a special 15-minute episode. They will go live from Tuesday, May 19th to Friday, May 22nd.

You can keep up to date with the live streamings from the show’s Twitter page as well.

Springwatch 2020: Presenters

As usual, regular presenters Chris Packham, Gillian Burke and lolo Williams are back on Springwatch.

In addition, the BBC programme has added a line-up of exciting guest presenters to this year’s series.

Apart from Megan, presenter and naturalist Steve Backshall, Countryfile host Ellie Harrison and wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan will appear on Springwatch 2020 too.

