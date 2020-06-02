Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

At the turn of every season, BBC Two brings a new ‘Watch’ to our screen. With Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch, we get to see animals in their natural habits year-round as their environment shifts.

The new series of Springwatch kicked off Tuesday, May 26th with its sixteenth season to date.

Some of nature programming’s favourite presenters are back on this series from Chris Packham to Steve Backshall. But there’s a twist, as instead of filming on location, the presenters are having to film remotely in their local areas, given the current governmental guidelines on social distancing.

What’s more, a change to the show’s format isn’t the only thing which has stumped viewers, as one week into the new series, episode 5 vanished from the TV schedule. So, has Springwatch 2020 been cancelled? Why is episode 5 missing?

Springwatch missing from the TV schedule

On Monday, June 1st, viewers were hoping for a fifth episode of the new series. Instead, an episode of Inside the Factory aired.

As has been the way with Springwatch over the years, new episodes air every weekday evening with daily footage from the year’s chosen location.

So, when episode 5 was missing, some feared the coronavirus pandemic could have brought production to a halt.

Has Springwatch 2020 been cancelled?

No. The 2020 series of Springwatch has not been cancelled.

For an unconfirmed reason, repeat episodes of Inside the Factory will air on Mondays at 8 pm, in Springwatch’s usual slot. Springwatch will then air new episodes from Tuesday to Friday.

As the Watchers are not at their usual location – Cairngorms National Park – and instead in the nature surrounding their homes, there is potentially less content to look at. Not everyone lives near a huge nature reserve!

I got really excited then thinking #Springwatch was on! Now I'm a bit sad. 😥 — Isobel Brown (@izzles25) June 1, 2020

How to watch Springwatch 2020

If you’ve missed any of the Springwatch content so far, all of the episodes are available to catch up with on the BBC iPlayer. They arrive on the streaming platform after the new episodes have broadcast.

There will be three weeks of Springwatch this year, with 12 episodes in the series.

This means that Springwatch will finish on Friday, June 12th.

WATCH SPRINGWATCH 2020 WEEKDAYS AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

