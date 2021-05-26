How to watch Springwatch live cameras 2021 - location list here!











The BBC have brought back a touch of virtual nature again, through its 2021 Springwatch live cameras. We explored the location list.

From animals burrowing in their habitats, to signs of spring blooming, the idea of Springwatch is to be able to watch it all unfolding as it happens.

Live cameras have been set up at different locations across the UK, from May 25 to June 11, from 10am to 10pm every single day.

So, here’s how to watch Springwatch live cameras in 2021. Plus, we have provided the list of locations where the cameras have been placed.

Springwatch 2021: Location list

Springwatch has bases at three locations, but the live cameras will be featuring nature from across the whole of the UK.

This year’s Springwatch is based at three locations, where cameras have been set up for the live cameras:

Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk

Castle Espie on Strangford Lough in Northern Ireland

Alladale Wilderness Reserve in the Highlands of Scotland

So far on May 25, we have seen avocets and swallows at Wild Ken Hill. The location is also expecting another kestrel chick to hatch!

How to watch Springwatch 2021 live cameras

The BBC Springwatch live cameras can be watched on their website.

From 10am to 10pm until June 11, viewers can tune in to see nature blooming, and animals in their natural habitats.

You can focus on just one location, or select the Multiview option in the bottom right-hand corner to watch different locations at the same time.

If you have missed any of each day’s live cameras, you can start the entire recording from the beginning.

