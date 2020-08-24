Stephanie Connell is one of the newest faces to join the BBC’s antique programming team, and so far, so good.

Steph has appeared in both Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt so far and has been a hit with audiences.

Inevitably, viewers want to know more about the antiques expert, particularly as she has a pretty impressive career in the industry. Highlights from her career include the sale of Eric Clapton’s guitars and amplifiers; BBC’s Doctor Who auction; the sale of George Harrison’s family archive; and the sale of Jackie Kennedy’s pearls!

So, with Stephanie becoming a firm favourite on our screens, we thought we’d do some digging to find out more about her. Get to know the antiques expert here!

Stephanie Connell: Age

Stephanie Connell is around 40 years old.

She attended the Manchester Metropolitan University from 1998 to 2001. Here she obtained a BA in History of Art & Design. It is likely that Stephanie attended after school, so she would be 18 years old when she started her course there. This would make Stephanie Connell 40 years old this year.

Stephanie told the BBC when she joined the Bargain Hunt cast: “Antiques and history have been a passion of mine since childhood. I started collecting stamps aged 9 or 10 and dragged my parents to antique shops to help me find more.”

Where is Stephanie Connell from?

Antiques expert Stephanie Connell is from Cumbria.

She was a student at Cockermouth School which is located in Cockermouth, a town in Cumbria.

Now, Stephanie is based in Surrey where she runs her own auction house.

Follow Stephanie on Instagram

To find out more about Stephanie you can follow her on Instagram.

You can follow her under the handle @stephanieconnellart.