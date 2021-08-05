BBC: How to buy tickets to Strictly Come Dancing 2021 - plus tour details!











Getting jazzy this year will be Strictly Come Dancing’s 2021 celebrity contestants, and you can see more of them at the real live shows.

Strictly season is officially here, and while some of us enjoy sitting back at home to see the dancers progress, others like an real-life experience.

Regular viewers can see the celebrities and professional dancers up close at the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 tour, where they can jazz up the audience.

Here at Reality Titbit, we done some research to find out how fans can buy tickets for themselves, if they fancy tapping their toes in the real studio…

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 – TX: n/a – Episode: Strictly Come Dancing – Celebrity Announcements (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Tom Fletcher – (C) BBC – Photographer: BBC

Where is Strictly Come Dancing 2021 filmed?

Elstree Studios, Borehamwood

The celebrity line-up has officially been announced, and fans aren’t waiting around to get their tickets ahead of the series.

Strictly Come Dancing‘s permanent home has been Elstree Studios, ever since the BBC Television Centre closed in 2013.

The filming location is known as London’s number one film and TV studio.

Completely thrilled so far with this year’s #Strictly lineup! @John_Whaite Bake Off was just your warm up! — Bruce’s Bite (@JayneSWY1) August 5, 2021

How to get Strictly Come Dancing 2021 tickets

To get a chance to be in the Strictly audience, you can head to the BBC website and click on the ‘shows and tours’ section.

Head to ‘shows’, where it will bring you to a list of shows that you can join the audience for. Strictly should be listed here.

Select the Strictly option, which currently reveals that tickets are ‘coming soon’ to attend the 2021 series in person.

To make sure you do not miss ticket announcements, you can join the BBC’s mailing list, before selecting ‘entertainment’ as a preference.

You will have to fill in some details, before clicking on a link sent to you via email, to complete the subscription process.

We are so ready to reveal the #Strictly class of 2021! Meet our first three celebrities, tonight 7pm @BBCTheOneShow 💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/GQVegnAtbd — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 4, 2021

When is Strictly Come Dancing 2021 tour?

From January 20, 2022

The live 2022 tour will run until February 13 next year, and will feature all of the celebrities and professionals seen on the 2021 competition.

It is different to the Strictly Come Dancing live shows on BBC One.

And that’s not all the jazzy dates – as the 2021 UK Tour of Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals was postponed to 2022, due to the pandemic.

Dates for the Professionals tour will begin from April next year.

All you have to do to get your hands on tickets is to head to Ticket Master.

Search for Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, which will bring up a list of dates which you can scroll through.

Choose the preferred date for the location you wish to attend.

Add the tickets into your basket, select your seats and enter your payment details. Then, you’ll have a Strictly tour in your calendar!

