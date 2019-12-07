Strictly Come Dancing: Get to know Kelvin Fletcher's wife - job to Insta!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Kelvin Fletcher was one of Strictly Come Dancing 2019’s stand out stars from his very first dance.

The smooth mover had just a couple of weeks to train for the first performance as he was a replacement for injured Jamie Laing in series 17.

Kelvin has danced his way to the semi-finals alongside his partner Oti Mabuse. The big finale of the show takes place on Saturday, December 14th 2019.

The 35-year-old has been training hard even though he has a young family at home. So, let’s get to know more about Kelvin’s wife: Job, Instagram and more…

Strictly Come Dancing: Meet Kelvin Fletcher

Striding onto the Strictly stage hand-in-hand with Oti Mabuse in 2019 is Kelvin Fletcher.

Kelvin Fletcher is a 35-year-old actor best known for playing Andy Sugden in British soap Emmerdale.

The actor was born in Oldham and began his acting career aged 12. As well as being very comfortable on-screen, it looks like Kelvin is very comfortable behind the wheel of a car. He loves driving race cars and even won the 2012 Silverstone Classic Celebrity Challenge race.

Who is Kelvin Fletcher’s wife?

Kelvin is married to Eliza Marsland. The pair tied the knot in 2015.

You can find Eliza on Instagram under @eliza_marsland where she has over 16,000 followers.

Kelvin and Eliza had known each other since they were seven years old.

Kelvin Fletcher: Wife’s job

In an interview with Digital Spy in 2007, Kelvin spoke of his then-girlfriend and mentioned that Liz was a fashion buyer.

However, her career nowadays is slightly different. Eliza is mum to her and Kelvin’s two children, Marnie and Milo. Marnie is three years old while Milo is one in December 2019.

Today she’s an actress and singer. Eliza can often be seen posting herself recording voice-overs for work as she looks to be the voice of some familiar adverts.

WATCH STRICTLY COME DANCING SERIES 17 FROM SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 7TH 2019.