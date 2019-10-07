Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Dev Griffin, Saffron Barker, Anneka Rice, Kelvin Fletcher among many others are gracing our screens in 2019 for the seventeenth series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC show kicked off from September 22nd with presenting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman in tow. A brand new judge has also joined the panel for series 17 in the form of Oti Mabuse’s sister Motsi.

One of the better-known contestants on this year’s Strictly is footballer David James.

So, who is David James’ partner on Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

Strictly Come Dancing: Meet David James’ partner

Former goalkeeper David James is taking part in series 17 of Strictly. And guiding him through the steps of the waltz, cha cha cha and more, is Nadiya Bychkova.

Nadiya is a two-time World and European champion in ’10’ dance and describes herself as a strict teacher.

She has a daughter named Mila with Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot.

How old is Nadiya Bychkova?

Born in 1989, Nadiya is 30 years old. She’s a year younger than her husband, Matija, who is 31.

Nadiya joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 during series 15. The blonde dancer specialises in Ballroom and Latin American.

Her daughter is 3 years old meaning that Nadiya had her aged 27.

Where is Nadiya from?

Nadiya was born in Luhansk, Ukraine on August 24th 1989.

She has over 63,000 followers on Instagram and over 2,000 on Twitter.

Nadiya often takes to Instagram to share photos of her family, including her husband, daughter and mum, Larisa. You can follow Nadiya under the handle @nadiyabychkova.

Who is Nayida’s husband?

Ukranian dancer Nadiya is in a relationship with Matija Skarabot however it’s unconfirmed as to whether the pair are married.

Matija is a Slovenian footballer who plays for ND Primorje. He’s on Instagram as @matija_skarabot and has around 700 followers.

