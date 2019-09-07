Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It’s that time of year again when the Strictly cast put on their dancing shoes and make their way to the stage!

BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing launches from Sunday, September 7th 2019 and sees a spangly new line-up ready to waltz their way to the finish line.

James Cracknell, Emma Weymouth, Dev Griffin and Michelle Visage are just some of the celebrities to have been paired up with professional dancers this year.

Michelle Visage is already every kind of fabulous, but she’s about to up her game even more on series 17 of Strictly Come Dancing! So, let’s take a look at the Drag Race judge’s husband, family life and more…

Who is Michelle Visage?

Michelle Visage was born Michelle Lynn Shupack on September 20th 1968. This means she’ll celebrate her 51st birthday during Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

Best known for being a judge on Ru Paul’s Drag Race since series 3, Michelle is a recognisable figure in the entertainment industry.

She’s also recognised for being one-third of girl group Seduction which rose to fame in the late 80’s.

Michelle comes from New Jersey, USA. She describes herself as a big fan of eyewear and already has a long list of talents which dancing may or may not be added to in 2019!

The 50-year-old is a singer, TV star, radio DJ and writer. She released her book, The Diva Rules, in 2015.

Michelle Visage – husband

Michelle is married to David Case. On Twitter he writes in his bio: “Yes, married to a Diva Michelle Visage. Author, writer, putter downer of words.”

The Drag Race judge took to Instagram to share an anniversary post in 2019. Michelle captioned an image of the couple with the fact that they’d been together 22 years meaning that the pair must have wed in 1997.

David works as a screenwriter and went into acting before moving to California to raise their children. He’s also the inventor and owner of sports device KlickSpeed. David has around 5,000 followers on Instagram and can be found under the handle @jaxspenser.

Michelle and David’s family life

By the looks of things, David has spent 15 years being a stay-at-home dad.

Michelle and David have two daughters, Lola, 17 and Lillie, 19.

According to IMDb, one of David’s manuscripts is inspired by a personal story of his daughter’s battle with depression.

Lola is on Instagram (@lvvisage) with 27,000 followers and her older sister is too, @ludurdie, with 24,000.

