Strictly Come Dancing stars set to honour 100 years of BBC with special routines











For the first time ever, Strict Come Dancing stars will be dancing to some iconic tunes and TV tracks to mark 100 years of the BBC.

To mark such an important milestone, the Strictly couples will be dancing “to a theme tune from an iconic BBC program or in tribute to one of the BBC’s most-loved services.”

The anniversary show will honour the occasion this Saturday. Viewers can expect old and new classic BBC theme songs and references to popular shows.

As Victoria Wood would say, Let’s do it!

Celebrating 100 years of BBC

On October 17, BBC Strictly announced the exciting news that Saturday’s themed episode would feature the 100 years of BBC.

In a tweet, the broadcaster said: “This Saturday we will celebrate #BBC100 with routines inspired by some iconic @BBC programming. We can’t wait to see our couples, Dave Arch and his band bring these BBC bangers to the #Strictly dance floor!”

Loyal viewers of the streaming service and fans of the dance competition reacted to the news. From The Apprentice theme to the classic ballad, many cited they were “excited” to see the couples dancing to their assigned themes.

Nonetheless, other viewers didn’t share the same opinions as many of the happy Strictly fans.

A fan wrote: “Obsessed with Ellie and Nikita dancing to the apprentice theme”

A second one tweeted: “Are you actively trying to lose viewers with these awful music choices?”

Another user joked: “BBC news theme tune, please.”

One follower wrote: “YAAS – TUNE – Love it! Suits you n Jowita to a tee! Hope you have fun with it. Rooting for you.”

What will the Strictly couples be dancing to?

The remaining 12 couples will be dancing to some interesting tunes and of course, exciting dance routines.

Ellie and Nikita: Paso Doble to Montagues and Capulets (The Apprentice).

Paso Doble to Montagues and Capulets (The Apprentice). Ellie and Johannes: Tango to Casualty Theme Tune (Casualty).

Tango to Casualty Theme Tune (Casualty). Fleur and Vito: Jive to Waterloo by ABBA (Eurovision)

Jive to Waterloo by ABBA (Eurovision) Helen and Gorka: Charleston to Blue Peter Theme Tune (Blue Peter)

Charleston to Blue Peter Theme Tune (Blue Peter) Jayde and Karen: Charleston to The Ballad and Freda, Let’s Do It, by Victoria Wood (BBC Comedy)

Charleston to The Ballad and Freda, Let’s Do It, by Victoria Wood (BBC Comedy) Kim and Graziano: Quickstep to Ballroom Blitz by Sweet (Come Dancing)

Quickstep to Ballroom Blitz by Sweet (Come Dancing) Molly and Carlos: Couples Choice to Grange Hill Theme (BBC Children’s Programming)

Couples Choice to Grange Hill Theme (BBC Children’s Programming) Hamza and Jowita: Quickstep to On Top of the World by Imagine Dragons (BBC Nature Programming)

Quickstep to On Top of the World by Imagine Dragons (BBC Nature Programming) James and Amy: Foxtrot to EastEnders Theme Tune (EastEnders)

Foxtrot to EastEnders Theme Tune (EastEnders) Tony and Katya: Cha Cha Cha to Grandstand Theme Tune (BBC Sport)

Cha Cha Cha to Grandstand Theme Tune (BBC Sport) Tyler and Dianne: Tango to Doctor Who Theme Tune (Doctor Who)

Tango to Doctor Who Theme Tune (Doctor Who) Will and Nancy: Viennese Waltz to Line of Duty End Titles (Drama)

