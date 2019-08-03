Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It’s almost that time of year again where some hopeful celebs whack on their dancing shoes and go through hours of training all in a bid to be crowned the Strictly Come Dancing winner for 2019.

Previous years of the show have seen Caroline Flack, Stacey Dooley, Ore Oduba, Joe McFadden and Abbey Clancy reach first place and now it’s all to dance for again.

The BBC show is said to start from Autumn 2019 and celebrities such as Chris Ramsey, Emma Barton and David James have been announced as part of the series 17 lineup.

Actress Catherine Tyldesley has also been confirmed to be taking part. So who is Catherine? And do we already know her husband?

Who is Catherine Tyldesley’s husband?

The Strictly Come Dancing 2019 contestant is married to Tom Pitfield. The pair wed in 2016 at Colshaw Hall in Cheshire.

Tom is a personal trainer with 3,000 followers on Twitter. He describes himself in his Twitter bio as a “Coach at Hale Country Club, one half of The Pitfield’s, Health consultant on ITV’s Eat, Shop, Save”.

The fitness coach is three years younger than his wife at 32 years old.

Catherine Tyldesley: Career

Blonde bombshell Catherine was born in Salford, England on September 17th 1983. She attended the Birmingham School of Acting and graduated in 2005.

Catherine is probably best known for her role as Rovers Return barmaid Eva Price on Coronation Street which she played from 2011-2018.

She’s also played many other acting roles in soaps such as Holby City, Emmerdale, Shameless and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

The Strictly contestant has over 500,000 followers on Instagram (@auntiecath17) and a further 400,000 Twitter followers, too.

Does Catherine have any children?

Yes! Catherine and Tom have a son named Alfie.

He was born on March 18th 2015 and Tom promptly took to Twitter to thank his wife for delivering their first child: “Welcome to the world Son. Alfie James Pitfield. Cath Tyldesley you made the happiest man in the world. Thank you x”.

The couple expanded their family once more in June 2019 when they bought a dappled dachshund puppy named Geoff. You can keep up-to-date with the Pitfield family on both of their Instagram accounts.

