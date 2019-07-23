University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Series 17 of Strictly Come Dancing is just around the corner and things are being shaken up in the ballroom.

The hit BBC One series is insanely popular and always has millions of viewers tuning in. So will this change be welcomed?

When ballerina Darcy Bussell announced she would be leaving the show in April 2019, there was much speculation about who would take over the coveted judging spot.

And the new judge in town has now been confirmed! While she may not look immediately familiar, she has many ties to the BBC and dance world already.

Here’s everything you need to know about Strictly’s new judge Motsi Mabuse and her dancing partner and hubby Evgenij Voznyuk!

Who is Motsi Mabuse?

Motshegetsi Mabuse – known just as Motsi – is a professional dancer from Mankwe, South Africa.

She was born in 1981 and began dancing at a young age. But her parents expected her to become a lawyer and she even studied for a law degree at the University of Pretoria.

However, she went on to pursue her passion and quickly became one of the best! Motsi is both a South African champion and German Latin champion dancer. Her extensive knowledge of dancing will certainly make her asset on the new series of Strictly.

Motsi is joining the Strictly Come Dancing after a long career as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing’s German version called Let’s Dance. She replaces Dame Darcy Bussell as she finally leaves the show after a decade.

Her sister Oti Mabuse is also joining the Strictly lineup as one of series 17’s professional competitors. Oti was recently a dance captain on BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer and was loved for her flare onscreen charisma.

We’re sure these two sisters will sparkle on Strictly!

Motsi Mabuse: Husband

Motsi Mabuse met her first husband, Timo Kulczak in 1999. He is also a dancer and they met at the Blackpool Dance Festival.

She moved to Germany with Timo where they got married. They were married from 2003 to 2014.

But then Motsi met her dance partner, Ukrainian Evgenij Voznyuk. They became the German Latin dance champions together and quickly fell for each other.

Evgenij and Motsi married in 2014 and have since had a child together!

Do Motsi and Evgenij have Instagram?

Yes!

Evgennij has an Instagram account @evgenijvoznyuk, however, it is private.

Even before stepping into the Strictly world, Motsi had a major following on Instagram of over 318,000.

You can join her following @motsimabuse where she regularly posts snaps of her own dancing, her classes, her and Evgenij, plus pics of their adorable baby!

Motsi also has a Twitter account, where she shares all her latest news and updates. You can follow her account here.

