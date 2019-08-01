University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Each year celebs strap on their dancing shoes and Tango into the nation’s favourite Saturday night show, Strictly Come Dancing.

And now the 2019 series has its first names added to the lineup!

Entering alongside comedian Chris Ramsey, footballer David James and YouTube star Saffron Barker is Emma Barton.

The actress who made her name through playing beloved Honey Mitchell in EastEnders will be stepping up to the challenge and we’re sure she’ll be a hit.

So before Strictly returns to our screens in autumn, we thought it best to get to know Emma a bit better. Here’s everything you need to know about Emma, from her career start to her husband, dating life and more.

Emma Barton: Bio

Emma Barton was born on July 26th, 1977 in Portsmouth.

She knew acting was what she wanted to do from a young age and pursued her career through training at the Guildford School of Acting.

Although Emma graduated in 1998, it wasn’t until her role in BBC’s hit soap EastEnders that she really broke out on to the television scene. She joined the cast in 2005 and stayed in the role until 2008.

Emma had a variety of roles post-2008 in shows such as Spooks, Doctors and You, Me & Them, but none as major as EastEnders.

She returned to the EastEnders cast in 2015 to reprise her role as Honey Mitchell and she has played her throughout 2019.

Is Emma Barton married?

Emma Barton was married to a lawyer named Nigel Stoate. Stoate works as a solicitor for Taylor Wessing in London and has been with them for the past 24 years.

The two married in 2002, but their relationship ended in 2005. Reports say it was both of their busy schedules interfering with their marriage, but the exact reasons are unknown.

Since then, Emma has not been married to anyone else but has had a few relationships under the spotlight.

Who else has Emma dated?

After Emma and Nigel split, Emma began dating a policeman named Harry Waddingham.

The pair met through his actress sister Hannah, while Emma and Hannah starred on stage together in a West End production of Grease.

It was rumoured that the following two years, Emma Barton dated fellow EastEnders star Joel Beckett, who played Jake Moon.

Later, Emma went on to date TV presenter Stephen Mulhern. They met in 2008 when they both starred in a Snow White pantomime. But the relationship came to a “natural end” in 2011 according to Stephen.

WATCH STRICTLY COME DANCING 2019 LATER THIS AUTUMN

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE