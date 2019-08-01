University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Strictly Come Dancing is returning for a new series this Autumn 2019, with a whole new host of celebs prepared to strap on their dancing shoes.

One of the lesser-known celebs taking on the competition is YouTube star, Saffron Barker.

19-year-old Saffron Barker made headlines earlier in 2019 for all the wrong reasons after a controversial vlog over a train delay turned into a bit of a scandal in the YouTube world. But now she’s back to win public favour again with her appearance on the popular BBC show.

And her Strictly appearance is not the only thing Saffron has going for her at the mo’ as she also just dropped a collaboration with British fashion giant Primark which is earning her some seriously big bucks.

Saffron Barker’s Primark range

The Primark X Saffy B collab was released across their stores on July 8th, 2019.

It is the third collaboration Saffron Barker has done with the British retail giant, but this new one is designed with summer in mind. You’ll be kitted out on holiday in Saffron’s signature style!

Included in the Primark X Saffy B range is everything you’ll need to take on a summery getaway. From travel cases to towels and pool sliders.

But the range also includes homeware, as her last collection did, with duvet covers, pillows, pyjamas and throws.

This is a limited summer run and once the collection is sold across the hundreds of Primark stores, it will be sold out.

What is Saffron Barker’s net worth?

Across all her social media channels, Saffron has a combined total following of over 4 million. Her YouTube stats are even more impressive, averaging at around 15 million views per month.

Nail Buzz estimated Saffron Barker’s net worth at $1 million (£825,730). This is taking into account that she has two YouTube channels, one with 2.1 million subscribers, the other with 980,000.

Saffron has a combined total of views of 470 million across both her channels. YouTubers earn between $2 – $7 per 1000 monetized views after YouTube takes a cut. Monetized views range from 40% to 80% of the total views.

The net worth takes into account Saffron also is an Instagram influencer and has paid partnerships with the likes of Protein World. And as she has worked with such a huge brand as Primark, where she makes a commission from her products, she must get at least five-figures from them.

Although we think the net worth estimated at $1 million dollars may be a bit premature, after her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing later this year, we reckon her net worth will be leaning towards that seven-figure sum.

WATCH STRICTLY COME DANCING ON BBC THIS AUTUMN 2019

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE