Series 17 of Strictly Come Dancing will hit screens in 2019 and as always it’s set to be a fierce competition.

The celebrity participants are yet to be announced fully but a star-stunned lineup is expected and famous faces such as Anneka Rice, Jamie Laing and Sam Allardyce are said to be taking part.

But it’s not just the celebs that are of interest to viewers anymore. There’s always a drama or two going on behind the scenes on Strictly and more often than not, the professional dancers are involved.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 is bringing with it a few new faces. Motsi Mabuse is to join the judging panel, while a new professional dancer is being added to the show, too.

So, who is Nancy Xu’s boyfriend? We take a look at her Instagram, age and more…

How old is Nancy Xu?

The professional dancer who comes from China is 28 years old.

She celebrated her birthday the same day that it was announced that she’d be a new addition to BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing on July 30th.

She’s described as a world-class Latin dancer so we can expect some spicey moves from this newcomer.

Nancy is a dancer on the West End and Broadway show Burn The Floor and she was a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance China.

Strictly Come Dancing: Nancy’s love life

From a quick glance at Nancy’s Instagram account, it looks as though she’s very much in love.

She and Mikee Introna seem the perfect pair of love birds, with the couple sharing posts of one another on a regular basis. Nancy Xu’s boyfriend is in the same industry as her and brands himself a dancer and entertainer.

Of course, Mike and Nancy had to partake in the obligatory Valentines Day post. Nancy shared a photo of them kissing in February 2019.

It looks like they’ve been a couple for a while now, and can be seen pictured together as far back as December 2017 on Insta.

Nancy Xu on Instagram

The sparkly new professional dancer to Strictly is on Instagram.

Nancy has around 5,000 followers on Insta. Of course, that number sure to rise once she sets foot on the Strictly stage. She describes herself as a “photo-lover” and “model of life”.

You can find her under the handle – @nancy_xuxi. She also goes by the same name on Twitter where she has around 700 followers.

