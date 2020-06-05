Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Ambulance has returned to BBC One on Thursday, June 4th for its fifth series to date. This time around, the award-winning series explores the life and work of paramedics in Liverpool and across Merseyside.

As we follow the North West Ambulance Service, we get to know a whole new cast of characters on the job.

The first episode was filled with drama, as celebrations of St Patrick’s Day turned sour. From children needing to resuscitate their father to a park stabbing, many viewers were left in tears after one of the hardest episodes to date. And the tears didn’t stop when the cameras shut off, as the episode paid tribute to two paramedics who had also lost their lives.

So, who were Stuart Monk and Phil Rennie?

Ambulance tribute to Stuart and Phil

At the end of the episode, the production team issued a statement:

Since filming the series, NHS staff across the UK have been treating patients during the Covid-19 pandemic. In memory of the North West Ambulance staff.

It then showed up two images of Stuart Monk and Phil Rennie. It showed that both men had died in 2020 while on the front lines of the ongoing pandemic.

Tonight’s episode is in memory of our dear friends and colleagues. Forever in our hearts 💚 #Ambulance pic.twitter.com/pdj0OIAyXM — North West Ambulance Service (@NWAmbulance) June 4, 2020

Who was Stuart Monk?

Stuart Monk was born in 1971. This means he would have been 49 years old this year.

He served as a paramedic for over 20 years in Wigan

A JustGiving page has been set up to honour Stuart’s memory. On the page there is another tribute reading:

He was a much loved son, husband, dad, friend and work colleague to many. He always had a smile, was a true gent and would do anything to help others, so this is our opportunity to help his family at this devastating time.

Dean Clark set up the JustGiving page two months ago, so it is likely Stuart passed in April 2020, at the height of the first peak.

SEE ALSO: How to apply for the new series of Couples Come Dine With Me

Who was Phil Rennie?

North West Ambulance Services’s chief executive Daren Mochrie spoke directly to The BBC about the passing of 60-year-old Phil Rennie.

Daren described Phil as a “dear friend and colleague,” stating that he “will be sorely missed by us all.” Phil had joined NWAS in 2015 after working in local authority and public services.

Phil passed away on Sunday, May 10th 2020.

WATCH AMBULANCE: LIVERPOOL THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK