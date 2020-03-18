University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

A brand new series of Great British Menu kicks off on Wednesday, March 18th at 8 pm, and this year there are some big changes.

Not only has GBM switched up the format for the fifteenth season – the initial rounds are much more quick and cutthroat, including an amuse-bouche test – but there is a presenter for the first time!

Scottish comedian Susan Calman is joining the cooking series as the show’s lead host, with Andi Oliver, Oliver Peyton and Matthew Fort returning to judge.

We thought it best to get to know the presenter better before the new season kicks off. Find out everything you need to know about Susan here, from career beginnings to Instagram and more.

Get to know Susan Calman

Susan Calman is a 45-year-old comedian and presenter originally from Glasgow, Scotland.

Before she embarked on her comedy career and worked in media, Susan was heading for a flourishing legal career. Susan studied law at the University of Glasgow and followed this up with a three-month stint working with criminals on death row in North Carolina. She even worked with the UN in Geneva!

It was in 2005 when Susan’s comedy career started to take off, as that year she reached the semi-finals of the BBC New Comedy Awards. A year later, Susan was a finalist in the Funny Women competition. Over the years, Susan has appeared on the likes of Strictly Come Dancing, Fresh Meat, as well as panel shows.

Susan lives in Glasgow with her wife Lee, who works as a lawyer. The two had a civil partnership in 2012 and then married in 2016.

Susan Calman on Great British Menu

Susan appears to be going down well with the team at BBC. As she has been a fan of the show for a long time, Susan knows the drill and slipped right into the role.

As Susan told the BBC:

I’ve been a super fan of Great British Menu for years and I can’t quite believe I’m being transported from my sofa into that famous kitchen. The brief is superb this year and I can’t wait to get stuck in alongside the veteran chefs and the judges. Imagine being able to taste some of the most incredible food from the best chefs in the country? It’s a foodie dream come true.

The brief for 2020 is ‘children’s literature’.

Does Susan Calman have Instagram?

Yes!

If you’re looking to find out more about Susan and see what she gets up to off-camera, then you’ll need to follow her on Instagram.

A vast majority of her Instagram feed is dominated with cat content, as Susan is a self-professed cat lover with five living in her Glasgow home.

Check out Susan on Instagram @officialsusancalman.

