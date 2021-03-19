Tayce reveals Wham! band family link - who is Drag Race star's dad?











Tayce on RuPaul’s Drag Race left viewers in shock, after revealing that their dad was the bassist in legendary band Wham!.

The UK version of Drag Race finale was pretty memorable, after the queen let slip about her link to one of the most successful pop bands of the ’80s.

Tayce Szura-Radix was the runner-up on the drag queen competition series, making history as the second Welsh queen to compete.

So, who is Tayce’s dad? How did he become the bassist for Wham!? We explored the history of their father’s music career…

Who is Tayce on Drag Race?

Tayce Szura-Radix, who performs as drag queen Tayce, was the runner-up of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2.

The 26-year-old – who is of Welsh Afro-Caribbean ethnicity – currently lives in London with fellow queen A’Whora, after growing up in Newport, Wales.

Tayce is very successful, as she has her own merch on Tuck Shop UK, and is the first queen to win three lip syncs on Drag Race UK.

At the age of 18, Tayce was diagnosed with both gonorrhea and chlamydia.

In the season 2 finale, she revealed that her dad was in the band Wham!

But can we talk about how Tayce’s dad was in WHAM? Way to bury the lede! #DragRaceUk pic.twitter.com/ovNFDCL7Dh — Celeste (@chalestay) March 19, 2021

Fans react after Tayce talks about Wham!

As Drag Race UK came to a close, the revelation that Tayce dropped about her father was put very simply.

The queen revealed that their parents were together for 20 years, before mentioning their father’s music career. Tayce said:

My dad used to be in Wham, and play the bass guitar in Wham!. He’s always been one of my biggest supporters.

Viewers couldn’t believe that Tayce had kept her lips sealed about her father being in Wham!, until it came to the finale.

Okay but Tayce's dad was the bassist in Wham! and for some reason we are only learning this in the FINALE?! #DragRaceUK — #1 library patron (@alanna_why) March 19, 2021

#DragRaceUK Wait… Tayce's dad was in Wham!? That's huge! — Pablo Hernández D. (@Pablo_88) March 19, 2021

Tayce just casually dropping 'oh my dad was in Wham' like its nothing and everyone just… accepting it #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/rhDfQAC808 — LL Cool Fake German Heiress (@tootsdeville) March 18, 2021

Who is Tayce’s dad?

Roger Radix

Tayce’s father appeared on Wham!’s first album, and performed with the band in their tracks Bad Boys and Wham Rap! Enjoy What You Do.

He may be recognised from performing with them on Top Of The Pop in 1982, playing bass on Young Guns (Go For It!).

Roger was later replaced by musician Deon Estus, who became a full-time member of the band alongside George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley.

