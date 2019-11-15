Tess Daly's jumpsuit on Children in Need rubs viewers up the wrong way!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Children in Need is the BBC’s longstanding charity which helps disadvantaged children across the UK.

Pudsey Bear is synonymous with the BBC charity as he’s Children in Need’s mascot.

And people nationwide will be whacking on their Pudsey headbands, donating money and tearing up at the telly on November 15th 2019.

So what’s all the fuss to do with Tess Daly’s jumpsuit on Children in Need?

Children in Need: Tess Daly jumpsuit

Children in Need 2019 kicked off on November 15th at 7:30 pm.

The BBC show airs every year in aid of disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

The 2019 show was filmed at the BBC’s Elstree studios, in Borehamwood near London. And presenting the show was Tess Daly and Ade Adepitan.

NO WAY: Who is Ria Hebden and what is her age? Strictly It Takes Two guest looks great!

What do viewers think of Tess’ jumpsuit?

Being a TV presenter, Tess Daly probably gets a fair bit of criticism for her outfit choices on-screen. And her appearance on BBC’s Children in Need on November 15th had telly-watchers talking again.

One Twitter user wrote: “What in the name of f*** is that jumpsuit Tess?”

Another said: “Why does Tess Daly always wear outfits that are like Bacofoil or sequinned?”

And it looked like Tess’ outfit wasn’t the only thing Children in Need 2019 viewers had a problem with. Many took to Twitter to ask why her stance was so wide. One said: “Could Tess please close her legs?”

Tess Daly is an extremely beautiful woman. Why do they put her in some truly awful outfits ? — Samantha Malin #FBPE (@SamanthaMalin) October 19, 2019

What about Tess’ Strictly Come Dancing outfits?

Aside from presenting Children in Need, Tess is one half of the Strictly Come Dancing hosting duo.

Viewers take to Twitter on the regular to slate her style with a user writing: “I swear Tess Daly’s get worse every week. Whoever dresses her must pick her outfits in the dark.”

It looks like people have well and truly had enough of Tess’ styling but the TV presenter seems unphased. Tess often takes to Instagram to share her outfits pre-show, outfits of the day and her styling in general.

FIRST EVER DATE: We found Tom from First Dates on Instagram: See what he’s up to now!

WATCH CHILDREN IN NEED 2019 ON FRIDAY NOVEMBER 15TH 2019 FROM 7:30 PM ON BBC ONE.