











March 24th sees the fourteenth and final episode of The Apprentice series 16 air in 2022. Series 16 has been another wild ride with all kinds of business logos, adverts and concepts created. The logo for cruise ship brand ‘Seaquility’ really is one for the memory books.

But, looking at how The Apprentice 2022 candidates are doing since the show has come to an end, many of them are excelling n their fields. Let’s take a look at how Akshay, Amy, Conor and co are doing and see where they are now…

The Apprentice 2022: Where are they now?

As The Apprentice rounds of its final episode and Kathryn Brun and Harpreet Kaur battle it out in another all-female finale, many viewers may be wondering where the candidates are now.

Many of the candidates have carried on with their already functioning businesses such as day nursery owner Shama Amin.

She’s the Director of The Little Academy day nursery.

Amy Anzel is also still raking in the cash with her dermaplaning company The Hollywood Browser.

Harry Mahmood is running multiple businesses

The Apprentice 2022 contestant Harry Mahmood was first after the first task.

He can be found on Instagram @harry_mahmoodofficial where he writes in his bio that he’s involved in multiple businesses.

Harry is involved in bath bomb company Magnatielo, medication delivery app PharmDrop and he also writes that he’s an ambassador for MetaVisionaries.

Akshay Thakrar

Digital marketing agency owner Akshay was fired from The Apprentice in the ninth task.

Nowadays he’s an investor, the founder of SAI Network and he’s also launched a podcast.

The first guests on Akshay’s Scale Up podcast are Apprentice 2022 stars Nick Showering and Akeem Bundu-Kamara.

Find Akshay on Instagram @akshay.thakrar where he has over 23K followers.

Where is Apprentice 2022 star Conor Gilsenan now?

When he first appeared on BBC’s The Apprentice, Conor Gilsenan was a sales executive.

Judging by his Instagram page in 2022, he’s now involved in a pop-up bar – @the301bar. The brand’s IG page was launched in 2021, so it appears that Conor’s business venture is relatively new.

Keep up-to-date with Conor Gilsenan via Instagram @guillotine_92.

More updates on The Apprentice 2022 cast: Where are they now?

Fan favourite of The Apprentice 2022, Navid Sole can be found on Instagram @navid_sole. Judging by his IG page, he’s still working in pharmacy and has a passion for rap and fashion.

Candidate Alex Short is still running his commercial cleaning business and can be found on IG @alexshort__. similarly, Francesca Kennedy Wallbank is also still running her company – @h2osqd.

Akeem Bundu-Kamara appears to be involved in a sustainable sportswear brand, @lockrspace. Find Akeem on IG @akeembk.

The Apprentice 2022’s Nick Showering went into the show as finance manager but now, as per his Instagram page, he’s involved in the drinks industry. Nick is London-based and can be found on IG @nick.showering.

