Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Apprentice is back in 2019 will a brand new batch of candidates.

Lord Alan Sugar and his sidekicks Claude Littner and Karren Brady have been whittling down the budding entrepreneurs week by week.

The contestants have had to roll out perfume campaigns, create children’s toys and even prance around in lycra to sell electric bikes.

The Apprentice 2019 finale takes place on December 18th on BBC One. And one woman in the final four is Scarlett Allen-Horton, let’s take a look at her recruitment company and more!

Who is Scarlett Allen-Horton?

Scarlett Allen-Horton is one of the candidates on BBC One’s The Apprentice in 2019.

The brunette businesswoman has made it through to the final four contestants, meaning that she’s well within a chance of becoming Lors Sugar’s next business partner.

Hailing from the West Midlands, it looks like Scarlett’s always been a high achiever. According to The Birmingham Mail, Scarlett’s mum said she was “well-behaved, lovely and perfect” as a child.

Lord Sugar’s trusty assistant, Karren Brady, also spoke well of Scarlett: “When Scarlett walked into the boardroom at first, you could just tell – from the way she carried herself, her poise, her confidence – that she was one to watch.”

MONEY BAGS: Who is the richest Apprentice winner? See where they are now!

Scarlett Allen-Horton’s recruitment company

Every contestant that takes part in The Apprentice has a business plan of their own that they want Lord Sugar to get on board with. Scarlett’s is a recruitment company – Harper Fox.

From Scarlett’s LinkedIn profile it looks like the 32-year-old started her company in May 2018.

Previous to that, she was the director of Clement Pierce and worked for Huxley Engineering and Virgin Media.

Scarlett looks to have worked in managerial positions for near-on the last 10 years.

Is Scarlett on Instagram?

Yes! Mum-of-two Scarlett is on Instagram.

You can find her @scarlettallenhorton with around 12,000 followers.

Scarlett’s Instagram bio sums her up pretty well, she writes: “Trying To Be Super Woman, Founder of Harper Fox Partners, BBC Apprentice 2019, Know Whose I Am, Advocate For Her Rights & Hitting Heights.”

REAL OR FAKE: Is The Apprentice scripted? 2019 contestant Dean Ahmad reveals everything!

WATCH THE APPRENTICE SERIES 15 WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK