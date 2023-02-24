The Apprentice interviewers in 2023 will help Alan Sugar whittle down the contestants, as they grill the final four remaining contestants.

The famous interview setup will inevitably send the contestants back to the boardroom as the interviewers help decide who Lord Sugar will say “You’re Fired” to next.

The Apprentice interviewers may have become familiar faces on the program but who is coming back for 2023?

Credit: BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

Who are The Apprentice 2023 interviewers?

Claude Littner, Claudine Collins, Linda Plant, and Mike Soutar are presumed to return for The Apprentice 2023.

Claude Littner

Littner is a British business executive and the former chairman of Viglen, Powerleague, and ASCO. Littner trained as an accountant and later became a turnaround specialist.

Claude then became chairman and chief executive of Amstrad International, Amstrad Spain, and Dancall Telecom. He is also the Deputy Chairman of Blacks Leisure and the former chief executive of Tottenham Hotspur.

The 73-year-old has been married to his wife Thelma since 1976 with whom he shares two children.

Mike Soutar

Mike is the co-founder of Shortlist Media Ltd and is the Executive Chairman of the company. He is also the former editorial director of IPC Media, and editor of FHM in the UK and US Maxim. Mike’s current role is as the Non-Executive Chairman of Perfect Storm Productions.

Soutar really is an OG interviewer for The Apprentice as he has been on the show since 2011. Last year he even came on the show for an episode as Lord Sugar‘s aide, after Tim Campbell fell ill during filming.

Mike has been married to his wife Bev for over 25 years and they have one son together called Alfie.

Claudine Collins

Claudine Collins is the Managing Director of MediaCom UK. She also works as a mentor for The Prince’s Trust and Marie Claire.

She is also on the corporate board of Cancer Research UK and is on the executive committee for the children’s charity, Rays of Sunshine.

Claudine has been on The Apprentice since 2013 and fans have loved her intense interviews.

Claudia lives in London with her husband David Zwirn, whom she married in December 2017. She has had three step-children throughout her marriage.

Linda Plant

Linda Plant is the owner of the international interior design company Homerun Services and is a hustler at heart. She has gone from working on market stalls selling clothes to opening shops and founding the clothing brand Honeysuckle.

After knowing Sir Alan Sugar for over 20 years, Plant was asked to join The Apprentice as an interviewer in 2015.

Credit:BBC/Jiksaw/Aemen Sukkar

The Apprentice’s Avi is fan favorite when it comes to the interviews stage

Fans can’t wait for the savage takedowns of the contestants during their interviews, but one contestant they’re rooting for to get to that stage is Ari.

