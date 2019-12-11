Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Although she’s remained relatively calm throughout the whole hiring and firing process, Pamela Laird has managed to lay low yet show off her strengths on The Apprentice 2019.

Lord Alan Sugar must see something in the businesswoman as she’s made it to the final five contestants on this year’s BBC show.

The beauty brand owner had an absolute ‘mare when it came to the challenge of creating and selling a perfume but perhaps she can claw her way back and win the whole show!

So, let’s meet Pamela Laird who’s brand, Moxi Loves, is already in Primark stores across the UK!

Who is Pamela?

Pamela Laird is one of the final five contestants on The Apprentice 2019.

She’s 29 years old and hails from Dublin, Ireland.

Pamela runs her own cosmetics brand and speaking to the BBC she said that she: “Likes to be the underestimated person in the room.”

By the looks of things, she might be just that on this season of The Apprentice!

Pamela Laird: Moxi Loves

Moxi Loves is the name of Pamela’s beauty brand.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she’s been running the business for two years since 2017.

She writes on LinkedIn as Founder and CEO of Moxi: “MOXI LOVES knows you fling things into your handbag on the way out the door (you’re busy, okay??), that at least once a week you sleep in your make-up (tut tut!) and that when you make even the smallest investment in a product you want it to perform.”

Moxi Loves creates beauty products such as makeup removal wipes, metal straws and dry shampoo sheets.

Previous to forming her own business, Pamela worked as a Beauty Consultant at The Beauty Parlour, a nail technician in Dublin Airport and a nail expert within House of Fraser.

Meet Pamela on Instagram!

Pamela is indeed on Instagram as @pamela_laird with over 22,000 followers.

She often takes to social media to share photos of herself hard at work as well as some snaps of what she gets up to when she gets time off work – such as eating pizza in pyjamas.

Pamela’s Moxi Loves brand is also on Instagram with almost 15,000 followers @moxiloves, showing off the array of products on offer.

