The Apprentice 2019 is nearing its end, with the competition getting tougher and tougher each week. At this point, anyone could be the winner.

But as one season draws to a close, another new one has a chance to open. Yes, that’s right, The Apprentice will return for another series next year and applications are now open!

Here’s everything you need to know about applying for The Apprentice 2020, from entry requirements to start date and more.

When does The Apprentice 2019 finish?

The fifteenth season of The Apprentice will draw to its conclusion after twelve episodes. There has been no confirmed finale date as of yet, but we reckon it is likely to air on Wednesday, December 18th.

However, last year’s finale aired on a Sunday night. So there is a chance that it might broadcast on a different date.

Radio Times have predicted that the final episode will be on Sunday, December 15th.

Apply for The Apprentice 2020

After episode 7 (Wednesday, November 13th), the BBC announced that they would be having another series of The Apprentice coming next year and that applications were open.

The application form for the 2020 series is now live. You can find it here.

Prepare for your application by prepping your answers to this year’s questions… but you’ll need to be ready for anything the boardroom throws at you!

Why should you be Lord Sugar’s business partner? What makes you different from everyone else applying? What is the most interesting thing about you? What’s the most impressive thing you’ve ever done in business?



You will need to be at least 18-years-old by the time of application.

What is the prize for The Apprentice contestants?

As with all other series of The Apprentice, the lucky winner will get to cash in on a grand prize.

The winning businessman or woman will win a whopping £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar!

Plus they will get to go into a 50:50 business with the man himself. A pretty stellar prize to kickstart ones career.

