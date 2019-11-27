The brand new series of The Apprentice kicked off way back on Wednesday, October 2nd and now we’re swiftly headed towards the final. There are just seven candidates left, each in with a shot at winning!
Hoping to impress Lord Sugar enough to make it to the final is “pocket rocket” Carina Lepore.
So, with the final around the corner, and Carina a likely finalist, we thought it best to find out more about her.
We’ve done some digging on Instagram to find out the five things you need to know about Carina!
South London girl
Carina Lepore is a 30-year-old from Croydon but from her Instagram, it appears that she spends all of her time in Herne Hill, London.
As this is where her bakery is located, it’s no surprise that Carina is based there most days.
Carina was in charge of reopening the Dough Bakehouse. It had been run by her dad and uncle before they decided to close in 2015.
Model son
She has a 7-year-old son called Lucas who has worked as a child model for the past few years and is on the books with kids modelling agency, Urban Angels.
Lucas is dotted all over Carina’s Instagram.
From holidays to family days out, Carina and Lucas are an adorable mother-son duo!
Carina’s besties with her sister
From her Instagram, we can see that Carina is best mates with her sister Rachelle.
They hang out all the time together, call each other “The Ying to my Yang”… they even have matching tattoos!
She’s big into cars
From Carina’s IG, we can tell that she has a taste for luxury items. But there’s one area which she seemingly loves the most: cars.
Throughout her Insta feed, Carina can be spotted posing next to Mercedes-Benz – her car of choice.
And it’s not just car brands Carina cares for, as she often poses with her branding clothing, such as her gorgeous Gucci bags!
Carina the fashionista
Although we always see Carina stuck in work wear and monochrome suits, taking one look at her Instagram profile and you can see she’s actually a bit of a fashionista.
From her party looks to her beachwear, Carina always knows how to make an impression with her sartorial choices.
