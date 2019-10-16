Claude Littner's wife "gave up her career" for him: Behind The Apprentice star's family life

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Apprentice returned to the BBC for its fifteenth series on Wednesday, October 2nd with Lord Alan and his trusted advisers returning to grill 16 new candidates.

Claude Littner is as much a part of The Apprentice as Lord Alan Sugar and has formed somewhat of a dynamic duo with his fellow adviser Karren Brady over the years.

Even though he’s always the tough guy in the interview room, Claude is actually far from the persona he puts on for The Apprentice candidates. And he’s actually a real sweetheart at home!

So, who is Claude married to? We’ve done some digging into Claude Littner’s family life to find out more.

Who is Claude Littner’s wife?

Claude is married to Thelma Littner. The 70-year-old married in 1976 and he and Thelma have been together ever since.

Together, they have two sons 42-year-old Anthony who is a partner in a law firm and 40-year-old Alex who works for American Express. The happy couple also have five grandchildren.

Speaking about his family life to the Jewish News in 2019, Claude said: “If I look back at me, I was a nutcase. I just wanted to work.” He continued:

I took my path and was lucky enough to have a wife who would do that. She gave up her career and was wonderful looking after our two children and the house and doing all those things. I was lucky to have her.

Not much is known about Thelma although the couple do appear at plenty of events together. They currently live in Mill Hill, North London, where they raised their kids.

What is Claude Littner’s net worth?

Because of his impressive business track record, the University of West London Business School was renamed the Claude Littner Business School, in 2014.

Born in New York, but now residing in England, Claude was formerly the chairman of IT service company Viglen Ltd and multinational corporation Emerson Electric Company.

He also had a background working in the football business like his fellow Apprentice adviser Karren Brady, as Claude was the former CEO of Tottenham Hotspur!

It’s been reported by Spears Magazine that Claude is currently worth around £34million – not too shabby!

Is Claude on Twitter?

Yes! Claude is on Twitter with almost 100,000 followers.

The Advisor to Alan Sugar can be found on social media under the handle @claudelittner.

He often takes to Twitter to share his opinions on anything and everything, from Dora the Explorer to The Apprentice.

