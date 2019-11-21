University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Tom Allen has rocketed onto our screens over the past two years, landing more presenting roles than anyone could dream in a row. From Bake Off to Big Brother, Tom’s landed them all!

This year has seen him replaced Rhod Gilbert as the regular host of The Apprentice follow-on series, The Apprentice: You’re Fired!

So, with Tom beginning to appear on our screens more frequently, viewers are starting to want to know more about the hilarious comic leading the TV schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tom’s current love life and relationships.

Meet Tom Allen

Tom is a 36-year-old comedian, actor and writer from Bromley, who has over a decades worth of experience working on the comedy circuit.

In 2005, Tom made his name by winning two major awards. At the age of just 22, he won the So You Think You’re Funny contest and the BBC New Comedy Award. He had studied at the National Youth Theatre before then, joining their company in both London and Manchester.

But it wasn’t until 2018 that Tom got his big break. He started as a host of Bake Off: The Professionals and joined the Extra Slice team the same year. Tom’s presenting duties have continued as he is now the sole host of The Apprentice: You’re Fired! – the follow-up show with the fired candidates.

Does Tom have a partner?

No! From what we gather, the comedian is totally single.

In an interview with i news, Tom revealed that he has never had a partner. He said:

I used to think that was a bit of a scandal in itself, an unusual thing. But I’ve met more and more people who are like that. There are people who find it very easy to get into relationships and I’ve always just not.

OMG: Is The Apprentice scripted? 2019 contestant Dean Ahmad reveals everything!

Tom on coming out

Tom Allen came out to his mother when he was just 21-years-old, and his father three years later. But it wasn’t until much later that he started to discuss his sexuality in his comedy performances.

But Tom only started this conversation in his stand-up after an incident of homophobic abuse in Soho.

He continued to explain in the i interview: “I thought, ah, there might be something in this and I did it on stage that night. I suppose it takes the sting out of anything. We laugh, forget and it’s all right.”

