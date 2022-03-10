Every The Apprentice contestant ranked – by their scarf













Until this day, viewers of The Apprentice are still wondering why the contestants leave the boardroom with scarves tucked into their coats and hiked up to their necks.

It might be the coldness of the London weather during wintertime, or just a fashion trend that all the contestants have followed throughout the series.

And while the individuals will be competing for Lord Sugar’s signature of approval when it comes to business, it’s the Reality Titbit team who will rule judge over their horrendous neckwear.

From one to ten points, let’s run down the list from worst to the best scarf.

9. Sophie Wilding

Sophie broke the tradition. Rating: 0/10.

8. Harry Mahmood

Colourful, but what is that? Rating: 3/10

7. Amy Anzel

Great pattern, but there is nothing else to say. Rating: 4/10

6. Nick Showering

Classy but feels more like a blanket rather than a scarf. Rating: 5/10

5. Navid Sole

Very plain but the two colours gives more room to combine with different outfits. Rating: 6/10

4. Akshay Thakrar

Unusual pattern, but it seems warm. Rating: 7/10

3. Alex Short

Classic but never fails. Rating: 8/10

2. Francesca Kennedy Wallbank

Burberry-ish Scottish vibes. Rating: 9/10

1. Conor Gilsenan

Simple is the best. Rating: 10/10

Now that the show is more than halfway through and the competition is heating up between the contestants, will the remaining and future-fired contestants carry on the trend?