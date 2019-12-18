University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After week after gruelling week of tough briefs, The Apprentice has whittled down its two finalists: Carina Lepore and Scarlett Allen-Horton.

These two tough ladies have impressed both viewers, the interviewers and Lord Alan himself, each week. And it’s neck-and-neck at this point! Fans cannot determine which of the two will take home the win during the final on Wednesday, December 18th.

But there’s one thing that viewers are less impressed with and that’s Scarlett’s eyebrows. They’ve been non-stop talked about since she first appeared on the show weeks ago and have split the fans. Some love Scarlett’s look, whereas other’s are less enthused.

Here’s why they’ve got Twitter talking.

Scarlett Allen-Horton’s “stencilled” eyebrows

Going on The Apprentice can mean many things; knowing your brand, your business savvy, having the gift of the gab. But if there’s one thing each candidate is required to nail, it’s their look.

Office-wear is a must. Sharp suits for the men, slick ensembles for the women.

But Scarlett Allen-Horton’s beauty choice baffled viewers on this season of The Apprentice. She appeared to have waxed or shaved off her eyebrows, and redrawn them where the eyebrow would naturally be. This results in a rather artificial look, which some viewers on Twitter described as “stencilled” and “sharpie eyebrows.”

So, not the biggest compliment.

I think Scarlett’s eyebrows should win #TheApprentice this year — 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐤𝐬 (@Nickel_Wound) November 8, 2019

Team Eyebrows

Although there was some criticism of the brunette beauty’s eyebrow choices, Scarlett has hoards of fans behind her for the final – some purely because of the brows!

One Twitter user jokingly questioned: “Can we start a campaign to get Scarlett’s eyebrows their own Twitter account?”

Another viewer was all for Scarlett and Carina making it as the final two, for both women have some pretty unmissable brows. They said: “Carina and Scarlett for the final. Team Eyebrows.”

And we all at RTB are living for Team Eyebrows too!

Looking forward to the battle of the eyebrows between Scarlett & Carina on the final of #theapprentice #theapprenticefinal #TheApprentice2019 pic.twitter.com/fw0Z6w1CY6 — Deborah J Ball (@DeborahJBall1) December 11, 2019

