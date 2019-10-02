University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Apprentice returns for its fifteenth series on Wednesday, October 2nd and from the looks of the line-up of candidates, we can expect a brilliant new season!

Of series 15’s candidates we have everyone from a Paralympian to a librarian up for the challenge. So who will fare well against the tough Lord Alan Sugar and his team of advisers?

Hoping she’ll impress them with her “pocket rocket” attitude despite her 5 foot 1 stature is Carina Lepore.

Here are five things you didn’t know about the latest addition to The Apprentice line-up.

Who is Carina?

Carina Lepore is a 30-year-old from Croydon.

With all the confidence in the world, Carina believes it’s “written in the stars” that she’ll be Alan Sugar’s next Apprentice.

She’s coming with a business proposition in mind, seeking to expand her family’s already thriving business.

Carina’s bakery

Carina resurrected her family’s bakery in Herne Hill, London in 2018.

It had previously been run by Carlo, her father, and Dave. The pair had sixty years of baking experience between them and were a success in the local area. But they closed down in 2015.

Three years later and Carina reinvigorated the business, now called Dough Bakehouse. She chose to call it a bakehouse as it “sounds more cool” as she explained to the BBC in her audition.

Carina is looking to expand the bakehouse into a massive franchise. And The Apprentice is just the place to kick you into gear!

She has a son

Carina really is the ultimate ‘yummy-mummy’ – Carina and her son are quite the trendy duo!

She has a 7-year-old son called Lucas, but it is unconfirmed who his father is. He does not feature in any of Carina’s social media but Lucas is everywhere.

Lucas has worked as a child model for the past few years and is on the books with Urban Angels.

Does Carina have Instagram?

Yes!

Already Carina has over 1300 followers on IG where she mainly posts about Lucas and Dough Bakehouse.

You can follow Carina on Instagram @carinalepore1.

She’s besties with her sister

Move over the Vakili sisters, there’s new sisters on the screens coming to claim your reality TV crown!

Carina is besties IRL with her sister Rachelle.

They hang out all the time together, call each other “The Ying to my Yang”… they even have matching tattoos!

You can follow Rachelle on Instagram @miss_lepore.

WATCH THE APPRENTICE SERIES 15 WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE