Things are really heating up on The Apprentice 2019 as each week the candidates seek to prove their worth to Lord Alan, Claude Littner and Karren Brady.

Week 3 should have been a breeze for Riyonn Farsad. He was in his element this week as the theme was toys. Riyonn has already created his own game, as he so proudly announced in episode 3 (Wednesday, October 16th).

So, what is Riyonn’s card game? Here’s what it’s about and how to buy it!

Meet Riyonn…

Riyonn Farsad is a 30-year-old freelance events manager and occasional actor from South London.

Some of his acting credits include a role in ITV’s Jekyll & Hyde back in 2015 and also as an extra on the 2019 live-action Aladdin and Men in Black: International.

Although these are two of Riyonn’s main job titles, he also considers himself a bit of a games man, as he “invented his own party card-based game.”

What is Riyonn’s card game?

Riyonn’s card game is called Auditions. On the game’s website, he describes it as a “hilariously fast paced” and “fun for everyone.”

The game features two decks of cards – ROLE and SCENE – and the aim is to get through as many cards as you can in one minute.

The gameplay is as such: “Take it in turns to pick a card from both decks and perform them both together using everything you’ve got- except your voice.”

So, essentially Auditions is a twist on charades but with more wacky scenes to depict. Some of the examples on the website include “Beyonce eating a hot chilli” and “Harry Potter slipping on a banana peel.”

Where can you buy Auditions?

The card game is currently available to purchase on Amazon.

It retails on Amazon for £15, cheaper than on the website where it is £20.

So far, Auditions has five-star ratings and some very satisfied customers. Who knows, maybe the games industry is Riyonn’s calling!

