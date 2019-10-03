University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Apprentice series 15 kicked off on Wednesday, October 2nd and there appears to be one stand-out favourite candidate already.

Jemelin Artigas made quite the impression in her introduction on the BBC business show and fans are now besotted by her. One viewer dubbed Jemelin the “hottest candidate ever”!

But Jemelin is not just good looks. She has the business savvy and drive to take her all the way to the finals.

So, let’s get to know Jemelin Artigas a bit better. We found her on Instagram where she’s already made a name for herself as a “mumpreneur”!

Who is Jemelin?

Jemelin Artigas is a 34-year-old originally from Venezuela. She now lives in South East London and works as a network marketing consultant.

Ready to take on the challenge, Jemelin says she is ““1000% committed” to winning every task set by Lord Sugar on The Apprentice. In her own words, she has gone from being a chihuahua to a business shark!

Not much is known about her family life, but Jemelin has a son with her partner, Sanjay Sisodia.

Jemelin on Instagram

In her Instagram bio, Jemelin describes herself as a “traveller, Mumpreneur” and a business coach.

And out of all of this year’s candidates Jemelin has one of the biggest followings already. She has over 7500 followers on Insta!

She looks fit to be an Instagram influencer, snapping all her best selfies, travel pics and party pics.

You can follow her @jemelinartigas.

Jemelin: Career bio

When Jemelin Artigas moved to the UK at the age of 16, she explained to the BBC that she was homeless originally but found her feet by flyering.

Then from January 2005 onwards, Jemelin worked as a promotional model and events manager. This job saw her working with brands and major events, where Jemelin realised she had the business brains to run the show.

In November 2016, she became the global business partner for Limitless Beauty & Lifestyle. This partnership essentially made Jemelin an influencer, as she advertised and sold beauty products all through Instagram.

You can follow her Limitless account @limitless_ja.

WATCH THE APPRENTICE SERIES 15 WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE