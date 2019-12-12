University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Things are really hotting up in The Apprentice, with just one episode to go before we all find out which candidate gets hired this season.

In last night’s penultimate episode (Wednesday, December 11th), the final five candidates underwent their interviews, in what is now a staple part of the show.

Returning to the show were seasoned interviewers Linda Plant, Claudine Collins, Claude Littner and Mike Soutar. And boy did they give the five candidates a grilling.

But just who is fan-favourite Linda? Find out about one of the newer recruits to The Apprentice’s interview team.

Who is Linda?

Leeds-born Linda Plant is an interior designer, fashion designer and more recently a property developer.

She left school at the age of 16 and built her business from scratch. Linda started out selling clothes at a market stall with her mother, which led to opening her own shop, then retailers, then wholesalers.

Linda’s next move was to found her own brand, Honeysuckle. However, she later retired from the business and floated Honeysuckle clothing.

Linda now lives in a five-story house in Regent’s Park, London and has three sons.

Linda’s design work

Later, Linda got into the world of interior design.

She currently owns Homerun, an upmarket bespoke interior design business which also deals in property dressing for sale.

Linda also owns Plant Collections, a mid-century furniture company.

What does Linda say about The Apprentice?

Speaking to Radiotimes.com when she first joined the show back in 2015, Linda spoke about her role as an interviewer.

She said: “My role is to advise Lord Sugar and to make sure that his £250,000 is going to the best possible candidate. Therefore, my role is to be sure that that candidate has the right ethos.”

Linda continued:

I’m looking for any weaknesses. You have to be tough in business: firm but fair. You know, a people person. I’ll be digging to expose a weakness so that Lord Sugar doesn’t make a mistake.

Follow Linda on social media

To find out more about Linda and her work, the best place to follow her is on Twitter.

She currently has approaching 2,500 followers and counting. Check her out @LindaBPlant.

You can also follow Linda on Instagram, where she often posts snaps of all her best trendy looks and her lavish lifestyle.

