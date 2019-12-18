University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After weeks of competition, The Apprentice came to its conclusion on Wednesday, December 18th.

And while the winner was not a major surprise, as both were welcome candidates, there was a surprise return of a former candidate.

Michaela Wain from The Apprentice 2017 popped up to talk women in business on Scarlett Allen-Horton’s podcast.

So, what is Michaela up to now? What is she doing?

Michaela returns to The Apprentice

In the final episode, Michaela retuned to talk on Scarlett’s new monthly podcast alongside Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon.

The aim of the podcast was to “promote female, minority and diverse talent within those industries,” in Scarlett’s words.

Michaela discussed her role in construction, explaining that it wasn’t a gendered thing for her. She said:

I was brought up in construction, I’m not a ‘woman in construction’.

What is Michaela up to now?

Michaela is currently the Director of We Connect Construction and has been since August 2018.

This Bolton-based company is the one Michaela entered The Apprentice with as her master business plan.

On her LinkedIn, Michaela describes We Connect Construction as a “lead generation platform within the construction industry. Providing information on all construction projects throughout the North West (opening regionally until we are eventually national).”

Michaela has the first ‘Apprentice’ baby

The biggest surprise twist of Michaela’s time on The Apprentice was her relationship with fellow candidate, Harrison Jones.

Michaela oddly enough already had one child named Harrison before she met her Apprentice flame. But now the couple have welcomed their own child into the world!

In October 2018, Michaela gave birth to her second son, and first with Harrison Jones. The baby is called Grayson George Jones and was born on October 23rd.

And the family of four look happier than ever!

