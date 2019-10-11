University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Apprentice is back for its fifteenth series on the BBC with more cringe-worthy candidates and business bust-ups than ever.

Karren Brady is also back for another year as Lord Alan Sugar’s adviser, along with Claude Littner. But since her return to our screens, it is one of her family members who is getting all of the attention.

Karren’s daughter Sophia Peschisolido is the talk of the town of late, thanks to her good looks. And it’s no surprise where she gets it from when taking a look at her parents!

We thought it time to delve into the Peschisolido family.

Here’s everything you need to know about Paul Peschisolido – Karren’s husband and Sophia’s dad – from his own career to family life and more.

Who is Paul?

Paul Peschisolido is a 48-year-old former footballer and football manager. He was born on May 25th, 1971 in Scarborough, Canada.

His football – or soccer – career began in Canada playing for the Canadian Soccer League club Toronto Blizzard as a striker. Paul then moved to the Kansas City Comets before he made the move to England in the early Nineties.

In 1992, Paul joined Birmingham City F.C. where he met his wife-to-be, the “First Lady of Football,” Karren Brady.

Who else did Paul play for?

Paul moved to numerous different English teams throughout his career.

He played for Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion, Queen’s Park Rangers and Fulham before he retired in 2009.

That same year he picked up the job of manager for the League Two team Burton Albion.

Paul Peschisolido managed Burton Albion from May 2009 to March 2012.

His work as a footballer and manager earned him a spot in Canada’s Soccer Hall of Fame in June 2013.

Paul and Karren: Relationship timeline

Paul met Karren Brady while she was the managing director of Birmingham City F.C. in 1993.

They wed two years later and subsequently had their children, Sophia (22) and Paolo (20).

The couple live together in Knightsbridge in London, but they also have properties in Solihull – where Sophia and Paolo attended school – and formerly in Canada to be close to Paul’s family.

