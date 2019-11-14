University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

It’s no surprise that reality television cast memorable, characterful and sometimes controversial people for their series. And each year The Apprentice comes around, there tends to be one stand-out candidate who gets everyone talking.

This year that candidate is, without a doubt, Ryan-Mark Parsons.

Not only is he the youngest candidate on the series, he’s the youngest candidate ever. From his insanely posh accent and penchant for life’s luxuries to his harsh criticisms of his fellow candidates, Ryan-Mark has proven to be quite the divisive figure on this year’s Apprentice.

So, as the series is hotting up and Ryan-Mark is still in the competition, let’s get to know more about this year’s most talked-about candidate.

Who is Ryan-Mark?

Ryan-Mark Parsons is a 19-year-old from South East London and The Apprentice’s youngest candidate ever. But despite his young age, Ryan-Mark has an incredibly full career thus far.

He describes himself as a luxury womenswear consultant on the show. Before entering, Ryan-Mark was one of Gucci’s KPI ambassador at Harrods. He held this role from June 2018 to February 2019.

Ryan-Mark has also held jobs and internships at the House of Commons, the NHS, Lloyd’s Bank and the law firm, Matrix Chambers. A pretty impressive track record!

Where did Ryan-Mark go to school?

Ryan-Mark has proven himself to be quite the posh boy on The Apprentice, Sloaney accent in tow. And so, you probably would think he attended one of the country’s major public schools such as Eton or Harrow.

Ryan-Mark actually attended a co-educational, independent college called Babington House School. Babington House is in Chislehurst, Kent on the outskirts of London.

This is far from your local sixth form college though, as the Babington House fees cost a mega £5,500 per term! It’s unknown what Ryan-Mark’s parents do for a living, but they must be well-off to have sent their son there.

For his A-Levels, Ryan-Mark studied English Literature, History and Politics.

Is Ryan-Mark at university?

No! Ryan-Mark has not committed to higher education and is pursuing his career in consultancy.

In fact, Ryan-Mark is set to open his own, self-titled consultancy soon. The original opening date was to be in October 2019 but it has been pushed back.

He founded RYAN-MARK consultancy in August 2019.

