The fifteenth series of The Apprentice is heating up, with the competition increasing in tension each week as the candidates get whittled down.

Lottie Lion is one of this year’s most talked-about contestants, as she seems to be getting under the nerves of all her fellow candidates and the whole of the nation.

But just who is Lottie?

Here are seven things we learnt about Lottie Lion from her Instagram!

Posh Lottie

Lottie is the ultimate posh girl and enjoys everything from countryside jaunts to clay pigeon shooting.

She even goes hunting and has shot pheasants before.

We bet if Lottie signed up to Made in Chelsea, she’d fit right in and feel at home with the rest of the cast!

Blondes have more fun!

Before Lottie was on The Apprentice, she was rocking a bleached blonde hair-do.

She has had blonde locks on and off over the years.

But currently, Lottie is back to her brunette roots.

She’s also a model

When Lottie isn’t using her business savvy, she turns her hand to modelling.

Lottie has done many photoshoots, of which she posts to her Instagram.

Many are country-living inspired, adding to her posh girl image.

Lottie’s scar

In a post from September 13th, 2018, Lottie opened up about a facial injury she sustained.

Lottie stated: “Embrace your imperfections… my scar tells a story and makes me, me.”

She covers up the facial scar usually and has not mentioned it on The Apprentice. Lottie has not said how she got the scar.

Lottie the party girl

You may not get the impression that Lottie loves to party hard from her appearance on The Apprentice, but this girl loves to go out!

Her Instagram is filled with snaps of her out on the town.

You can go a few scrolls without catching Lottie with a cocktail in hand!

She’s an animal lover

Lottie is a real sucker for animals. She loves horses and dogs, they can both be seen all across her Instagram feed.

In one post, Lottie even calls a horse her “best friend.”

Lottie the air cadet

In her first Instagram post, Lottie shared an image of her in her air cadet uniform.

The post was from May 24th, 2016 and the caption reads: “Throwback to my last night at #1146 #squadron.”

Some schools make students sign up to voluntary services such as the cadets, so we can assume this is what happened with Lottie.

